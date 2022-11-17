As a newly elected Richmond Town Councilor, I wanted to thank all who expressed their support for my campaign by voting for me. By way of mountain bike, I have been up and down almost every street in Richmond to introduce myself to as many residents as possible. I value every conversation along the way and appreciate everyone who took the time to speak with me. In case we have not met, please know you can reach out to me any time.
As a current member of commissions/committees, it has been my pleasure to work and volunteer in service of our shared community. I am committed to continuing this work on the council with all other elected members. We shared similar goals while campaigning, including affordable taxes, keeping Richmond rural and increasing civic engagement.
Working as a team is not without challenges. We are all human and may have different views. I believe we can overcome those challenges and work together as one council. Different opinions, perspectives and informed debate are important elements of moving forward. It is equally important that all residents feel empowered to raise their concerns. All differences must be addressed with civility, integrity and a commitment to doing what is best for Richmond and our community.
I moved to Richmond for its outdoor recreation, safe neighborhoods and great schools. These are qualities I hope to protect. While our town is wonderful, the general concern among many residents of various political parties is the affordability of our taxes and preservation of open spaces. The most commonly discussed strategy for tax relief is economic development.
Our approach to economic development must support existing businesses and encourage new businesses. We need to plan for how this development affects our community, our neighborhoods, our environment and our infrastructure (utilities, traffic, housing, etc.) in the long term before approving projects. It’s important we treat all businesses equally, fairly and ensure everyone follows zoning laws/ordinances and planning procedures.
We also have the opportunity to highlight our ecotourism. As people visit Richmond to hike, bike, fish and enjoy our open spaces, they will also visit our restaurants and other businesses.
Finally, I will ensure I am open and clear in deliberations, debates and reasoning for decisions. I will work to earn your trust through transparency, which is a necessary part of working as a public servant.
Thank you again for your support. I look forward to hearing your ideas for Richmond and working with you.
Samantha Wilcox
Richmond
