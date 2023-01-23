I believe that the Republican members of the Richmond Town Council should be applauded for their courageous action at the meeting on Thursday, Jan. 19. In the face of intense public opposition, they selected a conservative person to represent the town on the Chariho School Committee to replace a retiring member.
Now there are two conflicting rules on how to replace a School Committee member representing Richmond. The Richmond Town Charter dictates that when a member is leaving, for whatever reason, that he or she is to be replaced by the next highest vote-getter in the most recent election. In this case, both the person stepping down and the one with the next highest votes are both Democrats. On the other hand, according to the Chariho Act, a state law, the Town Council gets to decide the replacement person. The Chariho Act may have more legal weight than the town charter rule. Regardless, and despite being in conflict, both regulations are reasonable and in accordance with a democratic process. Neither way of proceeding is morally superior to the other. One way is not “right” and the other “wrong”; there are just two conflicting regulations that are both very valid and moral ways of resolving the same problem.
Yet the Republican members of the Town Council, who wanted to follow the Chariho Act, were met with howls of rage and belittlement from an indignant public. They were called out for being “political,” shamed by former members of the Town Council and threatened with lawsuits and recall. In the face of all that, they bravely held their ground and held firm to their beliefs and represented their constituents admirably by selecting a conservative person for the school committee. They are, after all, elected representatives. They are in the majority on the Town Council because a majority of Richmond residents would like to see conservative representation. They would like to see someone who will give a strong voice to parents in the education of their children and not just be a rubber stamp for the educational establishment.
In making their selection, the Republican members of the Town Council are representing the will of their constituents and in so doing are in fact doing the will of the people of Richmond, despite being forcefully told otherwise. They are to be congratulated and applauded for their bravery and courage in doing their civic duty, not demeaned as they were last Thursday night.
David Lelli
Richmond
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.