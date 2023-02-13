After being sworn in to serve the residents of Richmond, three of the five members of the newly elected Town Council wasted no time in pushing through their political agenda, without regard to the views expressed from the other two council members and the residents of Richmond.
Council President Mark Trimmer and council members Helen Sheehan and Michael Colasante wasted no time in voting against reinstating Nancy Hess for another three-year term on the Planning Board. Ms. Hess has served on this board for about 20 years and was the most experienced in the field, working for the state Planning Council. She has been one of the greatest assets for our town since joining the Planning Board. Why would this council search for people to serve in several open positions and cast away the most knowledgeable of volunteers? That’s insanity!
The hypocrisy of this vote is that President Trimmer met with Ms. Hess prior to the vote at a local business and guaranteed his support. He sealed the agreement with a handshake! He then voted against her reinstatement! People are only as good as their word, Mr. Trimmer! You should be ashamed of yourself!
Their next course of action was to fill a vacated seat on the Chariho School Committee in which these three members of the council ignored the Richmond Home Rule Charter, the very act that was created, in part, to deal with vacancies on the School Committee. B. Joe Reddish III, a longtime former member of the council, recently wrote a letter to the editor posted in this paper and the Chariho Times. He eloquently explained the Home Rule Charter and the precedent that has been followed with similar past vacancies. Trimmer, Sheehan and Colasante are claiming that the Chariho Act supersedes the Home Rule Charter when in fact they actually work in unison with each other.
To explain it in layman’s terms, the Chariho Act simply gives the council of the affected town the right to select a successor should a vacancy occur. In the town of Richmond, the Home Rule Charter explains how the selection is done. It clearly states that if another person ran for election and lost, the next-highest vote-getter fills the vacancy. The vacant seat belongs to Jessica Purcell. Trimmer, Sheehan and Colasante hand-picked one of their supporters for the position, even though this person didn’t run in the election!
This recent election had approximately 3,700 out of 6,385 active voters cast their ballots. That means that about 75% of the people were either disenfranchised or voted against. Of the 3,700 votes, the above-mentioned council members averaged 1,489 votes. That means that they only secured about 25% of the taxpayers’ votes! Of the votes they did secure, many have voiced their embarrassment over being associated with these three! They need to pay attention to ALL of the people that they serve.
These three are acting like dictators! We live in a democracy!
Bob Sayer
West Kingston
