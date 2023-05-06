As an elected representative, I make decisions that keep in mind all residents and the future of Richmond. I speak for myself and to my own experiences, which is why it’s disturbing when a colleague puts words into my mouth.
“Not everybody is doing as well as some people that advocate that ‘I don’t care what my taxes are … the hell with my neighbor.’”
In his own words, Mr. Colasante stated multiple times that I lack empathy for those struggling. This cannot be further from the truth. I have lived through financial challenges in my childhood and as a single mother. I watched my father become a sole breadwinner and widower at 41. I have been on welfare, and received donated toys at Christmas. These difficulties have made me who I am today, and my firsthand past experiences with financial challenges help guide my decisions. After years of balancing work, college, and two young children, I was able to purchase a modest home in Richmond.
I don’t have a large expendable income but I support the budget. The town initially proposed an overall increase of 1.1%. The municipal portion of the budget did not increase because town employees level-funded their departments out of financial awareness for the residents. There were increases in health insurance costs, in addition to the recently voter-approved school budget.
Some councilors moved to decrease the fund balance from 16% to 15.04%. 16% is the recommended amount because it covers two months of expenses. It is not recommended to use the fund balance to offset expenses in our budget. This reduction opposes the advice of multiple financial experts, and introduces a risk of a higher increase next year. Many residents cannot afford a risk that may prove to be fiscally irresponsible.
I believe a small increase this year and a small increase next year is more responsible than a zero increase this year and a bigger increase next year.
This reduction, proposed and approved by a majority of councilors, could save a homeowner between $30 and $75 annually, depending on their home value. But at what true cost? The reduction this year will need to be made up in the future, making an increase inevitable. It is not guaranteed we will bring in enough business revenue to make up the difference in one short year.
Interestingly, those that proposed a reduction of the fund balance voted against approving the budget. However, a council majority approved the budget at 0% increase to the property tax levy this year. June 5 will be our first all-day referendum on the town budget.
By supporting the 0% increase to the budget we are not saying “to hell with our neighbors.” We are supporting our neighbors, our community and our town employees. I will be voting “yes” on June 5 and I encourage you to review the budget materials before you vote. Feel free to reach out with any questions. Be informed and empowered to make the best decision for Richmond.
Samantha Wilcox
Richmond
The writer is a member of the Richmond Town Council.
