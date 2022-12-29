The pictures explain everything about RIAC’s “tree-trimming” from 2005 in Winnapaug Hills. (See attached pictures.)
Westerly residents needs to know about RIAC’s tree-trimming. RIAC’s plan will bring back the instrument landing runway lengths and large jets day and night.
In reference to RIAC’s Environmental Impact Statement the Alternative Plan #1 will result in the least disturbance to the residents of Westerly.
Please become informed by accessing the following link: flywesterlyairport.com and look under Documents for the draft environmental assessment.
Sally Lawlor
Westerly
