On behalf of the Rhode Island Airport Corporation (RIAC), I want to address the misinformation noted in the recent Letters to the Editor of the Westerly Sun.
Rhode Island Airport Corporation is keenly aware of the conflicting agendas that exist in the communities where the general aviation airports are located. Pilots, passengers between Block Island and Westerly, aviation organizations, chambers, elected officials, and the federal agencies like the Federal Aviation Administration support the use, upkeep and development of these facilities. On the other hand, some of the neighbors would like to limit the use of these facilities. RIAC has committed to work with all of these parties and therefore chose to go through a three-year process to develop a plan with help from all these parties. We identified projects totaling $98M to be implemented at these facilities in the next 10 years. These projects include the project discussed in these letters. This project is to clear obstructions in the pathway of these flights.
Here is a simple fact, if Westerly is to continue to maintain an airport, like the rest of the nation it must maintain the sloped surfaces to allow aircraft to land safely. Neighbors cannot allow their trees to grow into the flight path both for their safety and the safety of the pilots and other souls onboard these aircraft. To allow trees to grow in the flightpath is to put the lives of the flying public in danger, and presents a liability issue to property owners. The airport and the runways have not changed in decades but the trees grow with every season. The airspace hazards presented by tree obstructions at our state airports are not hypothetical concerns as illustrated by the fatal crash at Westerly State Airport in November 2003, in which two people lost their lives. Following that fatal incident, the National Transportation Safety Board determined that the crash occurred due to the “pilot’s inattentive radio communications, and the obscured visibility of the traffic pattern from the air and ground by trees located at the departure end of the runway.”
It is also important to understand that as emphasized during numerous public forums, there is no expansion of Westerly State Airport, or other general aviation airports, being considered. RIAC is simply addressing airspace obstruction and safety matters, as mandated and regulated by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) if we want to maintain an airport in Westerly.
Another important fact is that under Rhode Island General Law § 1-3-5, which has been mandated by the state since 1999, local jurisdictions are required to maintain airport overlay zoning to enforce limitations on the heights of structures and obstructions near runways to ensure airport safety.
In keeping with federal rules, an Environmental Assessment was posted for public notice that clearly states that “proposed tree removal methods do not involve ground disturbances from skidding or grubbing stumps…” Indeed the public announcement makes clear that affected areas requiring airspace easements will be “restored to blend with existing landscapes.” Unfortunately, the Letters to the Editor in the Westerly Sun incorrectly state that RIAC and the FAA will “grub the land” and “remove all vegetation down to the bare dirt.” While we recognize the diversity of views within the community related to Westerly State Airport, misinformation such as this is not in the public’s interest and RIAC stands committed to addressing this perpetuation of misstated facts.
John J. Goodman
Warwick
The writer is the assistant vice president of media and public relations for the Rhode Island Airport Corporation.
Noise pollution ----- Welcome to Westerly, RI, the home of year-round aircraft noise pollution; why this isn’t a top remediation issue in Westerly is beyond me; our quality of life in Westerly is being degraded by aircraft noise pollution. Activity at Westerly Airport should be rolled back to a minimum. ----- Noise pollution.
