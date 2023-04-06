The state gained control of Westerly Airport at the end of WW II. In the early 1940’sthe federal government took control of the private airport to be used to train naval aviators. At the end of the war the government turned the Westerly Airport over to the Rhode Island Department of Transportation. In 1992 the RI General Assembly created the Rhode Island Airport Corporation (RIAC) with the responsibility of managing the six airports in the state.
Westerly Airport is not a profitable operation and as such requires RIAC to provide an annual subsidy. Mr. Goodman, RIAC VP of Media and Public Relations, was requested to provide the amount of the annual subsidy provided to Westerly Airport five years before and five years after the runways were shortened. Mr. Goodman refused to comply with the request. Prior to the shortening of the runways large private and corporate jets were landing and departing from Westerly Airport. The financial data that was requested was for the purpose of ascertaining the financial impact provided by the large jets on the amount of the subsidy.
After the Sept. 26, 2018, public meeting conducted by RIAC at the airport the runways at Westerly Airport were shortened. The displacement of the runways was ostensibly due to trees penetrating the glide path required by large jet planes. RIAC is now proposing to remove the trees to allow the return of larger jet planes to Westerly Airport. To accomplish this end RIAC is in the process of purchasing the avigation easements from 44 area residents at an estimated cost of $4,840,000. To date RIAC has not furnished revenue projections or an estimation of the increase in jet plane traffic. The RIAC plan does not project the time necessary to recover the return on its investment.
What RIAC does provide is its goal for the elimination of the subsidizing payments made to each of the 5 state airports. Presently, the cost of the subsidy to the 5 airports is approximately $1.3 million per year. The funding of the subsidy payments is derived from the operation of the T. F. Green Airport.
The pretzel logic and fuzzy economics begs the question, what is really going on between RIAC and Westerly Airport?
Jim Angelo
Westerly
