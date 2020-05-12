Can you imagine being forced off Interstate 95 at 7:30 p.m. on Mother’s Day and getting interrogated by an armed, bullet-proof-vest-wearing National Guardsman just because you had an out-of-state license plate?
Well, it happened to my son and his girlfriend and is happening to every other out-of-state motorist who dares drive through Rhode Island. As a new Rhode Island resident living in Westerly, I am upset and embarrassed by this rude and unnecessary action taken by our state government.
Gov. Raimondo, you aren’t judged by how you treat your neighbors during the best of times, but rather how you treat your neighbors in the worst of times. This ugly and inhumane treatment of our family, friends and neighbors must STOP TODAY.
Frank Livingston
Westerly
