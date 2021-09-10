More than 50 years later and Sirhan Sirhan continues to torture, per your Aug. 28 and 31 articles about a modern-day torn Kennedy clan on his possible parole. Fresh off his California primary win in June 1968, Robert F. Kennedy was primed to capture the Democratic presidential nomination to possibly become the next POTUS, but instead, we got Nixon. RFK’s assasination coupled with Martin Luther King’s demise a couple months earlier propelled America’s journey from innocence that, by the way, Norman Lear’s “All in The Family” so brilliantly captured a few years later, bringing the controversial topics of war, race, women’s rights, prejudice, income inequality, homosexuality, and more into America’s living rooms every Saturday night.
But what’s not controversial is that some acts are so horrifyingly life altering that no amount of repentance can undo the damage, model prisoner or not he scoffed. “Some men see things as they are, and say why. I dream of things that never were, and say why not,” RFK once said. Why not? Because Sirhan Sirhan robbed this world of RFK’s enthusiastically compassionate brilliance that has not been replaced. Not even close. Yes, live and let live, but compassion is not deserved for those who violate this golden rule. As threats and hurdles to peaceful existence mount, we can show no tolerance to those seeking to undermine societal well-being.
Jay Lustgarten
Westerly
