I was disappointed to see a photo on thewesterlysun.com this morning of the high school student who was the victim of a racist slur on social media accompanied by the headline, “Connecticut student’s arrest for racist post sparks free speech debate.” My immediate impression was that the photo of the black student was the perpetrator of the hate speech. This is a completely false and misleading lead to the story. Not until I read the photo caption in fine print did I realize that the photo was of the victim, not the perpetrator.
The story that follows reveals that the police, the school, parents, the ACLU and undisclosed civil rights advocates have all weighed in with calls for retribution, jail time, school disciplinary action and 1st Amendment rights, all of which are the standard knee-jerk reactions that beg the question of how best to calm down the situation and address the underlying problem of hurtful attitudes and actions. It seems to me that this is a perfect opportunity for a restorative justice program.
Simply defined, restorative justice is a system of criminal justice that focuses on the rehabilitation of offenders through reconciliation with victims and the community at large instead of traditional custodial sentences. Restorative justice programs are being successfully implemented in communities throughout the country resulting in a less retributive punishment approach for individuals, especially youth, while offering the victim and their family assurances that the offender has listened to their concerns, has taken responsibility for their offense, and is truly sorry. I can only hope that the Fairfield, Conn., community will consider a restorative justice program as an alternative solution to the traditional punitive actions that only guarantee more disappointment, hurt, anger, feelings of injustice and calls for revenge, while causing further divisiveness in the community at large.
Philip Aaronson
Charlestown
