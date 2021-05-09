Following is my response to a recent letter to the editor critical of my efforts to speak for all residents of Charlestown:
I do not ignore anyone’s voice in the town of Charlestown, regardless of political affiliation. Although I am affiliated with Charlestown Residents United, I believe I make myself accessible to all residents and I believe I am responsive to each and every phone call and email.
I believe the townwide survey, expected to be mailed out shortly, will be a good indicator of the residents’ wishes and expectations for our town. I will not apologize for wanting to hear directly from all residents.
I believe we need a Comprehensive Plan. We needed it in 2013, when the prior one expired. After eight years, one might think residents’ input would be appreciated and utilized. This sudden move to approve one, during a pandemic and weeks away from survey results, should concern everyone in town.
I have never been “petty” to town staff or disrespectful to my fellow councilors. The recorded town meetings speak for themselves. I believe I always act with civility, but this does not mean allowing a free-for-all at town meetings.
I have a responsibility as a Town Council member and when sitting as chairwoman of a town meeting to comply with all state and local laws. The Rhode Island Open Meetings Act must be adhered to by all Town Council members. Discussion outside of actual agenda items is specifically prohibited or the town could face fines.
I absolutely encourage all residents to get involved in our town and to apply for the numerous town commissions and committees that have vacancies. There is no substitute for the first-hand experience of helping Charlestown.
I will continue to do my best for all town residents and I will also do my best to ignore political attacks on my character if it means I am speaking for all of you.
Deborah Carney
Charlestown
The writer is president of the Charlestown Town Council.
