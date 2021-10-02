As a grandson of the former owner of the Campbell Grain Company, I have been interested in following the story of the demolition of its structure and redevelopment. It occurs to me that people living there would have the convenience of being able to walk (to avoid the traffic) to a bank, post office, pharmacy, supermarket, library, theater, restaurant, coffee shop, train station or park. However, building more multi-unit residences strung out along Route 1 would result in many of those people driving through Pawcatuck to get to those places, and create more traffic problems there than the Campbell Grain site redevelopment would.
Harvey Perry
Westerly
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.