Get informed, Westerly! I attended the Planning Board Meeting on Aug. 2. The preponderance of the speakers presented their perspectives on why the applicant’s construction plans, focusing on the “limited suites” on the current Winnapaug Golf Course, should be denied. The Planning Board’s executive session was an obvious switch flip. It appeared that before the exective session, a majority of the board members, who frequently used the word “concerned,” paid attention to the residents’ objections to the applicant’s proposal. All that changed following their return to public session. Only one vote agreed with the sentiment of those who voiced their opposition.
The appearance of Winnapaug evolving into a destination resort will sacrifice neighborhood lifestyle for a perceived economic boost. As stated at the meeting, Richmond Country Club, Pinecrest Golf Course, Elmridge Golf Course, and others function quite well without accommodations, limited or otherwise. An especially sore point is the construction of a “limited suite hotel” on the 13th green, which is less than 400 yards from our precious salt pond. The 13th green is located on Shore Road. Are you kidding me? There already is an inn, a bed and breakfast, and an event venue right there.Neighbors on Nantucket, Juniper, East Fairway, South Fairway, and West Fairway live where they do for the tranquility one hopes to enjoy in a seaside town. The proposed construction would severely disrupt that lifestyle.
Residents understand a planning board’s mission is to maintain and enhance economic viability through research, development and sustaining limited green space. Please take the time to read the information on https://keepwesterlygreen.weebly.com before the Town Council meets on Aug. 15.
Vin Hawkins
Westerly
