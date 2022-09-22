Recently, the Charlestown Town Council concluded the public hearing on the new Residential Conservation Development Ordinance. This ordinance requires new residential subdivisions of six lots or more to align with state law regarding storm water control and low-impact development while protecting a site’s environmentally sensitive features.
The vote on the Residential Conservation Development Ordinance was the clearest opportunity to understand the different positions between those town councilors backed by Charlestown Citizens Alliance and those backed by Charlestown Residents United. CCA-supported councilors Cody Clarkin, Susan Cooper, and Bonnie VanSlyke voted in favor of the ordinance, protecting Charlestown’s distinctive natural resources and reflecting the desires of Charlestown’s residents. CRU-backed councilors Debra Carney and Grace Klinger voted against the ordinance, putting at risk Charlestown’s environmental protections and benefiting outside speculators over Charlestown’s own residents.
In the latest townwide survey, Charlestown citizens were very clear in their approval of the town’s management with 94% indicating their overall quality of life was good or excellent. In addition, Charlestown residents indicated they were happy living in Charlestown and were in support of appropriate and progressive development considering the rural nature of Charlestown and its unique environmental characteristics.
In the upcoming election on Nov. 8, 2022, Charlestown residents have a clear choice: vote for CCA-backed candidates to support environmentally-sensitive development or vote for the CRU-backed candidates to allow haphazard development, putting the interests of moneyed developers over protection of the environment and the explicitly stated desires of Charlestown’s residents.
Vote Charlestown Citizens Alliance Candidates:
Town Council: Susan Cooper, Peter Gardner, Ann Owen, Joshua Vallee, and David Wilkinson.
Planning Commission: Walter Mahony, Carol Mossa, and Lisa St Godard.
Chariho School Committee: Donna Chambers, Craig Louzon, Linda Lyall.
Michael Recht
Charlestown
