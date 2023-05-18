In 2008, the Supreme Court ruled on the Second Amendment for the first time in almost 70 years, stating that individuals have the right to keep handguns in the home for self-defense. The ruling, written by conservative Justice Antonin Scalia, stressed the limited nature of the ruling, stating, “Like most rights, the right secured by the Second Amendment is not unlimited. [It is] not a right to keep and carry any weapon whatsoever in any manner whatsoever and for whatever purpose”. In another ruling, in 2010, the Supreme Court reiterated that a wide variety of state and local gun laws are constitutionally permissible.
In 2022, following the radical Republican takeover of the Supreme Court, in a ruling written by Clarence Thomas, it was decided states cannot require a reason to issue a permit to carry a concealed handgun outside the home for protection. However, state and local governments are still allowed to ban guns from “sensitive” places such as schools and government buildings.
In 1994, with Republican support, the federal government banned assault rifles (which cause far more devastating wounds than regular guns) for 10 years. During that period, federal courts did not rule against the ban and mass murders using such weapons fell by 70%. Sadly, in 2004, Republicans in Congress prevented the ban from being renewed or made permanent. Consequently, assault rifles currently amount to 25% of all gun sales in the United States.
State and local governments have stepped up to protect other constitutional rights, like the freedom to safely assemble in public without fear of gun violence. Their laws are supported by the great majority of the American people. Federal courts have upheld a wide range of local and state gun safety laws as constitutional, including:
- Bans on assault weapons, as they are in seven states and Washington, D.C.;
- Bans on large-capacity magazines and silencers;
- Prohibitions of dangerous people possessing guns;
- Prohibitions of gun possession in sensitive places, such as schools and government buildings;
- Firearm design safety standards;
- Safe storage requirements;
- Waiting period laws.
Such constitutional state and local laws have not been passed where Republicans are in control, or where they can defeat the majority with a U.S. Senate filibuster. When one hears of multiple mass murders by killers with AR-15 assault rifles, one could remember when entering a voting booth that Republican policy made it easy.
Harvey Perry
Westerly
