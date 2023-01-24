The Westerly Republican Town Committee is growing nicely and we would like people who are interested in helping our town move forward to apply for membership. We are a group of Republicans who want to see our town prosper and get even better. Our platform includes: 1. We want to keep Westerly taxes low and affordable. 2. We want Westerly to keep its small-town feel by protecting the town from over-development. 3. We want to protect our local environment and our water supply from pollution. 4. We want to fully support our police, fire, schools and rescue. 5. We want to keep a high quality of life for all of our citizens.
If you would like more information about our committee, please feel free to give me a call at 401-322-7403.
Philip Overton
Westerly
The writer is chairman of the Westerly Republican Town Committee and is a Westerly town councilor.
