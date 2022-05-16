Can we please do away with the talk of abortion, since it’s an emotionally charged term for a practice no one wants. It’s reproductive freedom of choice at stake for millions, with abortion one of the choices. With no scientific breakthroughs, biological discoveries or intellectual change in any of the Roe-forging factors, is it mere political convenience that will strip millions of Americans of their reproductive rights if the SCOTUS leaked draft overturns Roe? Voters can vote their conscience but judges may not and must decide strictly on the law with a vetting process designed to weed out those unable to do so. Calling Brett Kavanaugh: Your 2018 confirmation hearing assurance to Sen. Susan Collins that “Roe is settled law” seemed ingenuine then, apparentl “for a couple years” failed to make the sound bite. Let’s try again.
The iconic Ruth Bader Ginsburg devoted her life to women’s equality and how ironic for her replacement, Amy Coney Barrett, to be the tipping point that causes millions of American women to likely lose their reproductive rights. Irony continued for Rhode Island, the most Catholic state in the country. As George Carlin once riffed on church abortion opposition: You’d think the church would love homosexuals since they’re incapable of abortion, but no, the church hates them too! Justice demands equal treatment that is based on equal rights, but we can’t expect equal treatment when SCOTUS takes away women’s reproductive rights for half of the population. That’s about as unjust as injustice can be. The terrifying result of an activist SCOTUS where marriage equality comes next is what other rights might they find objectionable? Sure, it’s women’s reproductive rights that tops the horror list, but an out of control, politically partisan, lifetime-appointed Trump SCOTUS demands its own checks and balances.
Hey SCOTUS, we hold these truths to be self-evident that all men are created equal: It’s all humans irrespective of their gender, color, race, sexual (dis)orientation, religion, atheists included. In a world where you can be anything, be kind and inclusive.
Jay Lustgarten
Westerly
