June 22nd you give us “U.S. depleting reserve faster than it looks” and I think “U.S. depleting livable climate faster than it feels” thanks to the tipping point world where anything goes. “Hell hath no fury like a scorned woman” said the English playwright William Congreve in 1697 with the 21st century update “Hell hath no fury like a scorned climate”, now playing in a neighborhood near you. Flood? Wildfire? Drought? Tornado? Extinction? As said, anything goes.
Gotta love RI national first offshore Deepwater Wind farm as the Ocean State at the front of the coming renewable energy wave that the Stolen Republican sham SCOTUS is destined to limit. Their coming war on the environment that’s slightly less audacious than: “Supreme Court finds Civil War Decided Unfairly, Reinstates the Confederacy”.
U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) design is to protect against a supply disruption, not to manipulate gas prices that Biden is trying ro lower as he confronts his political toast destiny. The future isn’t waiting. The future is charging with the Electric Vehicle revolution making Tesla founder Elon Musk the richest person in the world, forcing GM and Ford scrambling to play EV catch up.
The majority of SCOTUS (5 of 9 justices) was appointed by Republican presidents who lost the popular vote leaving no wonder that SCOTUS feels like an invading foireign enemy. Having hatcheted women’s reproductive rights, one woman chillingly laments that her 72 year old mother-in-law had more rights than her 14 year old daughter. Rogue SCOTUS will continue on its rights reduction mission as women’s rights, voting rights, civil rights and LGBTQ rights disappear but not to worry, a leaked draft unveils white male landowners rights are safe.
Energy markets are going to get worse before they get better. The U.S. is the world’s largest oil producer (followed by Russia) but it consumes alot more oil than it produces, importing this shortfall with reliance on world markets. Just as your body provides a desirable fitness independence outlet by capturing the power of pushups. situps and running, the Earth provides the desired path to Energy Independence providing the imperative for us to capture the power of the Sun, the Wind and the Ocean. On the Independence Day doorstep, let’s make 2022 our Independence Year from life threatening fossil fuels.
Jay Lustgarten
Westerly
