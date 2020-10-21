As we vote this year, there are many important issues on the ballot, and I want to encourage our South County community to move us forward as a better Rhode Island by voting yes on Ballot Question 1 to officially remove and Providence Plantations from the Rhode Island state name. I lived in Rhode Island for years without noticing this was the name, or thinking about the how plantations being in the state name might feel to those whose ancestors were enslaved. I’ve needed to learn about the history of Rhode Island slavery and of South County plantations. We all need to do a better job of understanding how our history of racial injustice continues to affect us all today, and make changes to work for a more just future.
Among the many ways we can try to be better than our racist legacies, one small consideration can be to change the official language of what we call ourselves as a state. So many of the places we go have unjust histories, and we need to encourage our schools and history museums to tell the complete stories of our past, including the stories of enslaved people, and of the people who worked to end slavery, in Rhode Island and in the United States, and to start to undo the damage of that past.
I encourage fellow South County voters to send a clear message that we want to move away the injustices of our founding by voting yes on Question 1.
Amanda Babson
Narragansett
