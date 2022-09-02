To Sarah Perry and her minions:
There is no proof, no report, no peer-reviewed study, that any of the agencies, government or NGOs you cite in you most recent Letter to the Editor ever considered the toxic, radioactive bedrock in the Hopkinton/Westerly area of Rhode Island and its impact on drilled well water quality and residence air contamination by radon gas.
https://www.epa.gov/sites/default/files/2014-08/documents/rhode_island.pdf
Removal of the Potter Hill dam will throw hundreds of homes with shallow wells in the watershed into a toxic nightmare.
Mimi Karlsson
Hopkinton
