I read in the Oct. 5 issue of The Sun that Todd Akin took the fall at 74 (“Ex-U.S. Rep. Todd Akin, sunk by his ‘legitimate rape’ remark, dies at 74”). Telling it like it is: Missouri’s Todd “legitimate rape” Akin, along with Indiana’s Richard “God’s will” Mourdock, teamed up in 2012 to turn two die-hard red states (both won by Trump in 2020 with 57% of the vote) temporarily blue, allowing Missouri’s Claire McCaskill and Indiana’s Joe Donnelly to sneak in to the Senate. Rounding out the modern-day “GOP Big 3” is Roy Moore, the losing Alabama senatorial candidate in 2017 and 2020 after sexual misconduct with several underage girls came to light, allowing for the 2017 one-hit wonder, Democrat Doug Jones to win Jeff Sessions’ Senate seat in blood-red Alabama.
Republicans’ well-known brand image of misogyny has given birth to annual protests for women’s rights, most recently on Oct. 2, where more than 650 regional demonstrations (thank you Kat for putting Westerly on the map!) occurred in all 50 states across the country, catalyzed by Republican-red Texas passing this country’s most restrictive “reproductive rights” law. Blessed by Trump wannabe/Biden antagonist Texas Gov. Abbott, the Texas law essentially criminalizes abortion, setting up a Supreme Court Roe v. Wade showdown that enables Trump’s conservatively packed and stacked Supreme Court to strike down the law, which allows women to control their own bodies.
Faith means complete trust in someone or something. Well I believe in faith as much as anyone, having 100% confidence that a woman is the best decision-maker of what she should do with her body. It is impossible for men to get pregnant so does it make any sense for a group of men to determine what women they don’t even know should do with their own bodies? Best Westerly protest sign: “‘If men could get pregnant, abortions would be available at Jiffy Lube.’ — Betty White” Prediction: Current partisan Supreme Court will strike down Roe v. Wade in 2022, which is when the real protests witll begin and Trump’s toxic legacy will destroy anew.
Rhode Island is a most special place! While we’re cited as the most Catholic state in the country, we’ve also been named the most Democratic, ahead of the curve for same-sex marriage and strongly favoring women’s right to choose. God pact: I won’t sick my God on you and please keep your God to yourself. Deal?
Jay Lustgarten
Westerly
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.