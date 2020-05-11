We do not want to forget anyone when credit is due. In fact, it’s overdue.
We must thank Alexis Ann of The Resident for serving as mistress of ceremonies on four occasions at the Veterans Memorial and also for the excellent coverage of all events by her staff.
Next, a big thank you and congratulations on an excellent playing of the National Anthem at the Pearl Harbor Day ceremony held at Westerly High School. Parents and our entire community should be proud of our Westerly High School band under the direction of Sarah Ferry.
Once again, very nice coverage and photos by The Westerly Sun.
Edward Liguori
Westerly
