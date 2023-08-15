I am quite saddened with the passing of John A. Holmes Jr., who formerly chaired the Rhode Island Republican State Central Committee. His achievement of nearly winning control of the Rhode Island State Senate on June 21, 1983, was phenomenal. Historically speaking, the special election resulted in what was the closest result since the Republicans nearly won control of a state legislative chamber in Rhode Island in the 1966 general election, when state legislative districts had to be based on population.
Aided by Democratic infighting over district lines; and “Rocco’s Robots” — the name Democratic state senators used in the campaign, after then-state Senate Majority Leader Rocco Quatrrocchi.
Numerous prominent Democrats lost re-election in that special state Senate election. Most of the GOP winners lost re-election in the normal election year in 1984. Timing and being in the right place at the right time is crucial in politics. That can happen time and again in politics and also life.
I had the pleasure of John A. Holmes Jr.’s acquaintance for decades. He extended me courtesies through the years and made Rhode Island Republicans proud! He was above average in political leadership! I do want to note the failure of his not filing his declaration papers the year the late Fernand “Fred” St. Germain was ultimately defeated as U.S. Representative for the First Congressional District. While some might criticize him for not filing the declaration papers himself, he trusted someone else to file. They did not do so. Success in politics means teamwork. Failure of one person can cause serious issues, as in this case. Ron Matchley as the Republican nominee ultimately defeated Congressman St. Germain, and later he went on to serve as Bryant University president. John Holmes was prominent in having Lincoln Almond elected to the governorship. Lincoln Almond lost a congressional and gubernatorial race earlier and came back to be a two-term Rhode Island governor. Lessons should be learned in politics.
In closing, the likes of John A. Holmes Jr., are not seen often. We should remember the man, his personality, his ability and other attributes. While I am sad about his death, I have the satisfaction to have known him! A significant Rhode Island Republican in my lifetime, and I am 70!
Scott Bill Hirst
Ashaway
The writer is vice president of the Hopkinton Town Council and a longtime participant in Republican politics in Rhode Island.
