Jeff Butler, who recently passed away, was the greatest softball player I ever played with, and I played with many Rhode Island Hall of Famers.
In the early 1990s we were playing in the ASA over-35 state playoffs for Thompson’s Lumber. Our opponent, Catamaro, was leading by 6 runs in the top of the 7th and had the bases loaded with 2 outs. The batter hit a sinking line drive to right-center field where Jeff was playing. He dove for the ball and it tipped off his glove and all 4 runners scored. The next batter made an out and we came off the field down by 10 runs and our last at bat.
Jeff picked up his bat bag and we all thought he was leaving because of that miscue in the field. He pulled out a towel and started yelling and swearing like a marine drill sergeant. We had the top of the order up and our first two batters got hits. Jeff came up and hit a shot into the parking lot to cut the lead down to 7. Boom, boom, boom, we scored 8 runs to win the game and still had the bases loaded with no outs. Walking off the field, Jeff put his arm around me and said “Good game, huh buddy!?!” I said, “You threatened everybody and we were all afraid to make an out.” Again, he said, “Good game huh buddy!?!”
Rest in peace big No. 44. My love and best to his family.
Joe Serra
Westerly
