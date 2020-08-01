While we still have the opportunity and with VJ Day fast approaching, we would like to honor our deceased veteran members of the Westerly Veterans Memorial Committee who served on this committee with dignity from day one in 2001 up to their final days.
The deceased veterans of this committee are Armando Azzinaro, John Barone, Edgar Carroll, Pat Castagna, Quentin DiSimone, John Fusaro Sr., and Joe Vacca.
May they rest in peace.
Ed Liguori
Westerly
The writer is the chairman of the Westerly Veterans Memorial Committee.
