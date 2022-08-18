I remember jogging home from the Winnapaug Golf Course after caddying there at the age of 11 or 12, around 1961-62. When I turned north onto Tank (Winnapaug) Road, my pace (step … step … step) picked up considerably (step, step, step) after passing the first (and only) two houses at that end of the road. The next house was at the far end, near the intersection with Airport Road, about a half-mile away with nothing and no one between them except me and the overhanging trees, making the route dark and more than a little eerie for a solitary 11 year-old. That lone house at the far end became an eagerly sought goal for me and upon reaching it, I slowed my pace (step … step … step) for the rest of the trek home.
Over the next 15 to 20 years, inevitable progress saw the slow addition of houses to that road (step … step … step), until it became as it is today, filled with residences. A natural progression of time. In 1970 my dad bought a house on Shore Road abutting a short, dirt track that ran up to a small house about 200 yards further up. There was nothing else on that dirt track that eventually became Wicklow Road and it, along with Tom Harvey Road slowly (step … step … step) became settled with homes, creating a quiet, suitable settlement around the starting holes of the course.
Progress is inevitable and necessary. It can’t be stopped, but it can be controlled and regulated so that the outcome is something of which we can be proud. Step … step … step is the way to ensure that we produce a desired end. Step, recognize a need. Step, determine what will fulfill that need. Step, produce the needed change in an organized, reasonable manner. Unfortunately, STOMP-STOMP is how one man wants to see progress strike at the WGC! He wants to throw out our town’s current regulations (Comprehensive Plan for controlled development) and throw up (suitable term) a huge hotel, numerous cottages and villas, a banquet hall, limited suite rooms and employee housing (no new jobs for locals) in the next couple of years.
Jack Nicklaus Design is going to come in and improve the course? Great news for local golfers … only it isn’t. If this happens, locals can start looking for another place to play, because hotel guests will get all preferred times and the price of playing will be much higher than it is now. Still think this is a good idea?
This is being presented as an accessory to the golf course, but as anyone can see it is an entity (or many entities) unto itself. This is not a small embellishment to nurture the golf course but an attempt to force an unwanted, shocking imposition into the back yards of a quiet, residential neighborhood. This horror would be like taking the worst aspects of any commercial vacation haunt (noise, traffic, crime, etc.) and dropping it in the middle of Shore Road. Anyone care to have to deal with yet another traffic light?
Jimmy Martin
Westerly
