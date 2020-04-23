Last Friday, Madeline Rose McCall, a student at Chariho Middle School, passed away after a long illness. On Tuesday, April 21, first responders, school and district staff, and community members drove by the family’s home in a show of love and support. We would like to publicly thank those who stopped traffic and helped organize and lead this procession in honoring one of our beloved students, Madeline Rose McCall. The outpouring of support for this family during such a difficult time was so heartwarming. Madeline will be forever young ... and never forgotten.
Thanks to all of you who shared in this wonderful tribute.
Jennifer C. Durkin and Kerri Warburton
Wood River Junction
Durkin is the director of special education and Waburton is a special education teacher in the Chariho School District.
