There have been several upsetting, monumental events that have occurred in our country in 2021 — the Capitol insurrection on Jan. 6 by a pro-Trump mob, lack of achieving herd immunity with American vaccinations and the passage of restrictive voting laws in many states. Yet, where is the public outrage at these anti-democratic actions? I am 99 years old, a Navy veteran, and although a Republican most of my life, I find these actions truly outrageous and anti-democratic. I now consider myself an independent and am ashamed of most of the members of the Republican Party for their actions.
On Jan. 6, a protest rally in Washington, D.C., turned into an insurrection throughout the Capitol with thousands of protesters storming the legislative buildings, resulting in five people losing their lives, including a Capitol policeman. Encouraging these marchers was none other than President Donald Trump. As a result of the lives lost, physical damage and mob actions against the police, the FBI, through their investigations, has arrested over 570 protesters. Yet I have not heard that President Trump has been charged for his incitement of the mob. The men and women involved in the insurrection were called patriots by President Trump and he said that he loved them, yet he called Vice President Pence a traitor for doing his constitutional duty and affirming Joe Biden the presidential winner. In my book, V.P. Pence, by completing his constitutional duty, was the hero of the day. This attack on our institutions (the first since the War of 1812), the police and democracy itself was the culmination of monstrous lies about the 2020 election being stolen, which has been proven totally false by audits and numerous court cases. Trump lost the popular election by over 7 million votes, and in the Electoral College the margin was 306-232 ... certainly not a close election by any measure. The threat to our nation’s Capitol and our democracy has put our country in jeopardy. Our standing in the world has been substantially diminished because of these actions.
A second issue I want to talk about is the resurgence of COVID-19 and the delta variant that is making a startling comeback. Some of this is due to people not following the rules and advice of Dr. Fauci, a White House COVID Task Force member and director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. Large groups of unvaccinated men and women and relaxation of rules like mask-wearing have contributed to the spread of the COVID variants into many states, creating further stress on our hospitals and their nurses, doctors and staffs. The result is a much longer time to conquer this scourge that is a matter of life and death, not a simple cold as some people think. I strongly urge everyone to get vaccinated and follow the health protocols.
Lastly, we have witnessed over 17 Republican-led legislatures pass restrictive voting-rights bills in 2021. These bills are revising the voting rules that make it more difficult to vote for certain voters, Democrats of color, minorities and those that depend on mail-in ballots. There is one state law that makes it a crime to give voters waiting in long lines food or water. Hard to believe, but true. Voters in urban areas and the poor will be most affected by these unnecessary and harmful restrictions. These are a response by Republicans who say the laws will make the elections more honest, yet 2020 results showed no proven voter fraud. As Americans, we should be encouraging voting in our elections, not restricting participation.
The Republicans do not want to investigate the insurrection of the Capitol on Jan. 6 because it will show disloyalty to former President Trump. What they should do is show loyalty to their constitutional duties and the good people of the United States, who deserve better. Loyalty also needs to be demonstrated to our democracy ... which has never been in such dire peril.
The next time you are in a voting booth getting ready to cast your ballot for your candidate of choice, remember what happened on Jan. 6 and who was responsible for this deplorable deed of domestic terrorism.
Frank H. Crandall Jr.
Westerly
The writer is a Navy veteran of World War II.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.