I will cover two items in this letter. One on the upcoming April 4 vote on the Chariho budget and the other on the recent Rhode Island Republican State Central Committee organization on Saturday, March 25, in Warwick.
I remind Chariho voters about the upcoming school budget vote on April 4. The vote is at your local town halls from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Remember you must vote in person and no absentee voting. I will be voting no. Remember the majority of town taxes go to school expenses. In Hopkinton over three-quarters of town taxes goes to school. The funding of the general government, which is the police, public works, and other non-school related items, is less than 25% of the town tax. Unlike a single-town school district like Westerly, the local town council has no official control over school budgets but yet is still accountable to the state for staying within the mandated local municipal budget cap. Hopkinton has that problem. The school district is essentially protected by a maintenance of effort law dealing with funding.
Although school budget supporters will claim the small increase in the budget should get a vote in favor, should an outside credentialed management study be made of school district operations? I believe the time is overdue for one. It would be the first time such a study was done, possibly. Well, over 80% of the Chariho budget is fixed costs. That represents such things as salaries and benefits and other items. It is best for an unbiased look at school operations, as a number of local individuals have personal or family business relationships with school district employment or contracts. The School Committee would still have the power to ignore any report. Whether voters agree with me or not, I have not hidden or limited my thoughts like most other officials.
At the recent organization convention of the Rhode Island Republican State Central Committee on Saturday, I was in a three-way race for second vice chair of the party. I lost, along with the incumbent David B. Talan. It was my first bid for an office on this committee. The winner was Niyoka Powell of Providence. All three top officers of the state party are new, including Lance Chappell, who I attended with and who was elected unopposed for treasurer. He nominated me and I did the same for him. We seconded our own nominations. Joseph Powers is the new state party chair. He succeeded Sue Cienki, who was elected to fill the vacancy as the national committeewoman for state Republicans.
In closing, I ask my constituents to keep in touch at 401-525-4131; or 401-585-5205; the text is preferred contact first; but they can also call too.
Scott Bill Hirst
Ashaway
The writer is the vice president of the Hopkinton Town Council.
