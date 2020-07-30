Maria Parker’s letter raised some alarming issues about protecting our elections from voter fraud, so I looked into it, starting with the claim of a widespread effort to ban voter IDs. According to the U.S. government website usa.gov, voter identification is required in two-thirds of the states and those that don’t require an ID to vote require an ID to register. Thus, first-time voters might need to provide an ID in those states, too. I was unable to find any initiative to completely ban the requirement for some form of identification in order to vote, although I did find a number of organizations trying to stop laws that restrict the type of identification to a limited number of government-issued forms.
The practice of having someone collect or harvest absentee ballots was addressed by Joseph Light, in his letter of July 26.
Finally, mail-in ballot fraud seems more of a fear than a reality. In the 2016 election, a quarter of votes were cast by mail and credible studies of possible fraud regarding those ballots of both the 2016 and 2018 elections found a miniscule number of possibly tainted ballots. I am relieved to have found that a lot of effort is being made to keep our elections free of manipulation. Personally, I am more afraid of foreign interference in our elections than of what our own citizens might do.
Penny Parsekian
Westerly
