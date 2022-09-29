The Sept. 21 edition of The Sun included a letter questioning why predictions of global heating catastrophe, if carbon emissions are not reduced and stopped, have not yet happened (“Global warming based on junk science,” by Phil Gingerella).
The answer requires understanding the lag effect of increased accumulation of carbon dioxide emissions in the atmosphere. The “greenhouse effect” of this and some other gases was discovered in the 1850s. Later research confirmed the science that radiant heat rising from the earth is absorbed by carbon dioxide and then reemitted in all directions, including back down to the earth, like greenhouse glass. Increased concentration of the gas continues to increase the heat radiating to the earth for as long as the increased concentration remains. This accumulating heat gradually changes the climate over time.
If and when such emissions stop, things will continue to heat up for a long time. If emissions continue as they are, the resulting heating will have increasingly catastrophic effects. How much worse is the human race going to cause things to get in the future by what it is doing now?
It is human nature to adopt a worldview or narrative to understand the world. Unfortunately, people tend to automatically reject any new information that seems to conflict with the narrative that they have adopted. Consequently, it is very difficult for people to change their worldview. This aspect of human nature could prove to be the undoing of our species that has been so successful up to now.
Harvey Perry
Westerly
