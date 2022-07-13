The process for collecting signatures on candidate nomination papers ends Friday, July 15; at 4 p.m., I thank all who will have signed mine and also those who circulated them. I have been collecting for independents as well as Republicans and have signed even nomination papers of Democrats. This year is a phenomenal year for Hopkinton Republicans, with a Republican candidate for every local office but two, a town clerk and a town sergeant.
Those who are registered voters or non-resident taxpayers can both vote in the annual meeting of Ashaway Fire District on Thursday, July 21, starting at 6:30 p.m. at the Ashaway Fire Station. The election of district officers and budget will be considered. As with other government meetings check the portion of the open meetings on the website of the Rhode Island Secretary of State for the agenda. It is up and already posted. The highlight will undoubtedly focus on the Ashaway Ambulance Association, which will be a large increase if enacted. I am interested in what steps are being planned to address ambulance association issues, which have also been dealt with on the town council level. My specific concern is what help and advice they have presently decided on to help get their financial issues addressed. Also what oversight is the board of fire commissioners expecting to do with this expenditure of fire district funding? The Town Council approved an advance in funding to the ambulance association. I myself voted for it as a Town Council member. However, a clearer view should be presented to the voters of the district on a solution for the financial issues of the Ashaway Ambulance Association.
While it may be confusing to some residents, fire protection is not part of municipal government. In addition, the Ashaway Fire District, a government entity, and the Ashaway Volunteer Fire Association, a private entity, are separate entities. Lastly, the Ashaway Ambulance Association is also a private entity separate from the town government, the Ashaway Fire District, and the Ashaway Volunteer Fire Association.
In closing, I can be reached at scottbillhirst@gmail.com; 401-302-5972; and 401-326-5741. In the past, I was elected to two terms on the board of fire commissioners of the fire district and once as moderator.
Scott Bill Hirst
Ashaway
The writer is a member of the Hopkinton Town Council.
