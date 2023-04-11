For most of human history, child deaths have been mainly due to birth complications or disease. With modern advances in prenatal care and medicine, vehicular accidents became the main cause of child deaths in the United States for decades since the invention of the automobile.
A staggering statistic developed in 2020: The leading cause of child deaths in the United States is guns.
U.S. civilians hold an average of over 120 firearms per 100 people, the highest rate in the world by a factor of more than two, and the only country with more guns than citizens. Across all ages, 120 Americans are killed with guns DAILY. On top of that over 200 Americans per day are shot and survive, with lifelong physical and/or psychological costs.
Why is there so much gun violence in our country? It’s simple: There are too many guns.
Two priority gun safety bills which will help ensure reduced gun violence in Rhode Island will be heard by the Rhode Island House Judiciary Committee on April 17. H-5300, the Assault Weapons Ban, would prohibit the possession, sale, and transfer of assault weapons. These firearms are frequently used in mass shootings; they do not just create a bullet hole in the body but cause massive physical destruction including amputation of limbs, large-scale body wounds, and decapitations. There is no earthly reason that a civilian should possess such weaponry.
H-5434, the Safe Storage bill, strengthens current storage law by requiring firearms to be stored locked and unloaded. Unsecured guns are responsible for accidental shootings and deaths, often by and of children, and suicides. Not surprisingly, unsecured guns are more easily stolen.
If you are appalled by the statistics presented here, and see the sense of these two bills as a way to increase public safety, I urge you to contact the House Judiciary at housejudiciary@rilegislature.gov and say that you support H-5300 and H-5434, and ask that they be moved to the floor for a vote. Reach out to your state representative and senator as well and ask them to support this legislation. Your legislator names and contact info can be found at vote.sos.ri.gov.
We deserve to live free from fear of a “guns everywhere” culture.
Kristen P. Chambers
Richmond
