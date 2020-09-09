In my humble opinion, the granite statue of Christopher Columbus should stay right where it is, at the entrance to the Wilcox Park.
As Mr. John Coduri, who is very knowledgable about the granitei ndustry, and, whose family ran a quarry, stated in a recent article in The Westerly Sun the statue was carved by craftsmen to honor a man who discovered America and who they followed years later, hoping to fulfill their dreams of a more fruitful life for themselves and their families. Nothing else!
There is no one among us that has not committed sins — some serious. Most people are sorry for their mistakes and ask for forgiveness from God and their fellow man — NOT DESTRUCTION.
Live and let live!
Antonio P. Trebisacci
Westerly
