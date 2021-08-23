This is in response to Steve Bousquet’s submission “A lifelong appreciation of The Sun” in the Friday, Aug. 20 issue. I congratulate Steve on his career success, as we both were part of the Chariho Class of 1971. His late mother, Eleanor Bousquet, served on the Chariho School Committee. Don Bousquet, the well-known cartoonist, is one of his siblings.
The class reunion is coming up next month on Sept. 18. I look forward to seeing Steve and other classmates. Today, two of us are town council members, Brian McCuin in Westerly, and myself in Hopkinton. The late Lloyd Cook Jr., who was also in our class, died in office on the Hopkinton Town Council. Barbara Watrous in our class was elected both as Hopkinton town treasurer and to the Hopkinton Town Council. Lastly, Maclyn Thompson Holdridge, now deceased, was elected as Hopkinton’s director of public welfare.
Mentioned in Steve’s piece were two great champions of Chariho, now deceased: William A. Bliven and Henry “Skip” Kenyon, whose dedication lasted decades. Bliven was involved in running the SAF (Students Activity Fund); and “Skip” Kenyon led the Chariho High School boys to a state baseball championship, which was a very big deal locally.
Regrettably our class has lost some members. But when you are in your late 60s, that is bound to happen!
Scott Bill Hirst
Ashaway
The writer is a member of the Hopkinton Town Council.
