Charlestown’s proposed budget for Fiscal Year 2020-21 should be reduced and the town’s Unassigned Surplus (our emergency reserve) should be protected until the taxpayers decide what we want to do with it.
The world is experiencing a global pandemic. Charlestown’s businesses are struggling to survive. Our friends and neighbors are out of work.
The budget as originally proposed by the Budget Commission called for an 8.8% increase. In this time of financial uncertainty for so many families, now is not the time for such an increase. At the Town Council meeting of April 13, the Council cut $404,000 from the proposed budget. This only reduced the proposed increase of 8.8% to 7.4%. The budget can be further reduced.
This budget calls for prepayment of capital leases in the amount of $203,797, which is not needed this year. Money is being added to the legal reserve in the amount of $124,651 (there is currently $381,088 in this account). Also not needed. Money has been added to the Pond and Beach Preservation Fund ($250,000 was requested, $400,000 was added by the Budget Commission, $75,000 was removed by the Town Council) There is currently $339,894 in this account. More money can be removed.
Additionally, the budget, as originally proposed, appropriated $3.4 million from the Unassigned Fund Balance (emergency reserve). Last year, voters set aside $74,000 to survey taxpayers and residents to determine what we want to do with this money. This budget decides for us where the money will be spent, before we are even asked.
The Budget Public Hearing is scheduled for May 4 at 7 p.m. It is extremely important that your voice be heard!
Due to the current social distancing requirements, this is scheduled to be a virtual meeting. Residents can call in and express their opinions on the budget during that time, or emails can be sent to the town clerk at ARWeinreich@charlestownri.org and will be entered into the record.
The Town Council will set the budget to be voted on by the voters of Charlestown at the May 11 meeting. The plan is to conduct a mail ballot. The budget is available for review on the town’s website
Due to the effects of the pandemic, our economic future is unknown. This budget for Fiscal Year 2020-21 should be reduced and the town’s unassigned surplus should be protected and preserved until the taxpayers decide what we may need, or want, to do with it.
Deborah Carney
Charlestown
The writer is the vice president of the Charlestown Town Council.
