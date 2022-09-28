On Aug. 28 I wrote the Hopkinton Town Council to see if they would reconsider the previous Town Council’s rejection of the Brushy Brook solar proposal.
Not one council member replied to my letter. NOT ONE.
The Town Council is supposed to represent the people of the town and do what is best for the town and not their own personal interest/agenda.
Hopkinton Town Council would rather have the Brushy Brook housing development (365 acres) that would result in:
1. 140 houses on approximately 120 acres, with some lots having 85 feet of frontage, and some lots having both a house and affordable housing on the same lot;
2. 280 extra vehicles a day on Dye Hill and surrounding roads. Dye Hill Road cannot handle an additional 280 cars per day — it is a back country road.
3. 252 kids added to the school system over the next few years, which would mean a $3.5 million deficit that does not include extra cost for the highway, fire, ambulance or police departments.
The council would apparently prefer this over having a solar installation that would result in:
1. No houses;
2. No vehicles on Dye Hill Road and surrounding roads;
3. No kids in the school system;
4. $350,000 paid to the town in taxes;
5. 19 of the 21 abutters wanted solar;
6. A 750-foot or more buffer to surrounding houses;
7. A 750-foot distance to the first panel from Dye Hill Road;
8. A solar field that would not be seen from any nearby road or any abutter’s house;
9. No strain on the town;
10. No deficit, JUST A GAIN of $350,000 per year.
John Orlandi
Hope Valley
