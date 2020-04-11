As all Americans work through the fear, challenges, confusion and inconveniences of the COVID-19 pandemic, I would like to share a feel-good story about a very generous woman right here in Westerly.
Sally Lawlor owns a sewing machine and has considerable sewing skills. So while many of us were tackling overdue projects, cooking, reading, walking and keeping in touch with family and friends — all admirable things to do — Sally contacted the town and offered to make washable/reusable cloth masks for town use.
As I write this, Sally has completed and donated almost 4 dozen masks for the protection and use of our Westerly essential employees — the people we see when we go out, keeping our town running and safe.
Many of us can sew, and patterns with instructions to make cloth masks have been online and even in this paper. Many of us may have made a mask or two for personal use. Sally went way further. She offered her skill and spent considerable time to protect those who protect us.
Thank you, Sally. I know that you have never looked for recognition but you deserve some. You are very generous and amid the anxiety, you stepped up as a real local hero.
Carol Fortier
Westerly
