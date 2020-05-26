If you voted against Charlestown’s budget debacle last year, below are reasons to vote “no” this year.
The budget is $2 million higher than last year.
This budget risks $1 million. Pension obligations need to be fully funded. Every year the actuary tells the town how much we need to pay. This year it’s almost $800,000 and that amount is included in the budget. Let’s not risk the additional $1 million of town money in a volatile market where we could lose it. The state’s pension fund value fell by 6.6% since the end of 2019. We can keep the money safe in our own account this year during this time of financial uncertainty. We can pay more next year once the financial picture is clearer.
Last year, the Town Council made a promise to voters to conduct a townwide survey regarding the town surplus. We should keep that promise. We should not reduce the surplus by funding items that we are not required to pay this year. Paying off leases that are not due and giving town departments more than they asked for during this pandemic is fiscal irresponsibility.
The animal shelter is not in jeopardy if the budget vote fails. The Town Council must vote on a revised budget and then the voters decide. Not one person at any budget meeting ever suggested not funding the animal shelter. The only way it gets removed is if the CCA majority on the council votes to remove it before it goes back to the voters.
The following is clarification of misinformation:
Contrary to what has been written, I have never suggested not paying into the “retirement trust for town staff and workers in the DPW.”
Contrary to what was written, I am not proposing any plans or projects for the surplus.
The town has almost $400,000 in the legal reserve.
I fully support reducing the tax rate with surplus money. Last year, $845,000 was specifically put aside in the surplus. However, it must be noted, many taxpayers north of Route 1 will see an increase in their tax bill.
I do not support this budget because it increases spending by over $2 million more than last year to pay bills that are not yet due and to fund items not requested by town departments. We have no idea what the financial impact of this pandemic will be on our town, our state or our country. We may need this money next year to prevent an increase in next year’s tax rate.
The Town Council promised the taxpayers a survey. The Town Council needs to give everyone in the town a say in what is to be done with the surplus, our money. This proposed budget spends $2 million of the surplus before the questions are even asked of us. During this time of financial uncertainty we should not reduce our available surplus.
If this budget is rejected, the Town Council will develop a revised budget. A revised budget can remove the spending that is not required this year, reduce the tax rate this year and keep our money safe to better position the town to deal with the financial unknowns.
I will vote NO.
Deborah Carney
Charlestown
The writer is vice president of the Charlestown Town Council.
