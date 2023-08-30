Some of the reasons things I have read are written the way they were is there is a most urgent need for agreed-upon standards of all definitions, with the aim of the greater good being the ultimate goal. One reason for this behavior is to have civil dialogue go on between folks. Another reason is for exact, definite, agreed-upon common understanding of a word or term or phrase to achieve true communication. A third reason is to enable our dialogue to be productive, keeping as our aim the good of us all. To provide a somewhat colorful example, it is not enough to be on the same page. Folks must also be in the same book. When that description of events happens, communication has occurred!
There are a large number of blocks to communication occurring, chief among them not agreeing on the exact understanding of a word, term or phrase. Which is why I explained that there is a very very urgent need for some agreed-upon standards of definitions of words, terms and phrases. This must be achieved before any real dialogue is productive. All of our behaviors that are considered acceptable and normal to engage in were the result of dialogue or well-intentioned talking — as a result, all agreements came about as a result of communication between persons.
I think we need, collectively, to agree on some standard set of behaviors and ways we talk to each other. We also need to, with well-meaning chief in our minds, talk about all things that affect us, individually and collectively. We are such beautiful creatures, we should, all of us, celebrate our common humanity.
Colin Jarvis
Westerly
