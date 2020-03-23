I went to McQuade’s Marketplace yesterday to purchase a few items and found that they were not honoring any items in their weekly circular in addition to price-gouging. For example, the egg price was raised from 99 cents to $2.39 and country pork ribs from $1.79 to $3.49 a pound. These are only a few examples.
I’m appalled that they would take advantage of the present unfortunate situation we are faced with regarding the coronavirus and gouge the customers who made them a successful local business.
John Stofira
Westerly
