The 1918 Spanish flu pandemic struck Westerly, excusing no social class among its victims.
Read of food rationing, a quarantine enforced by the Rhode Island National Guard, area school closings, the critical role played by the Westerly Sanitary (Ambulance) Corps, the work of volunteers, families who were affected by the disease, and other information found in the story, “An Enemy Creeps In,” in the book “In and About Westerly” on pages 137 to 151.
Thomas A. O’Connell
Westerly
The writer is the vice president of the Westerly Historical Society. His articles on local history comprise “In and About Westerly.”
