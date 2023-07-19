As the countdown to Rhode Island’s 1st Congressional District special election approaches with primaries on Sept. 5 and the General Election on Nov. 7, there are a tremendous number of candidates crowding the field. As of publication, there are 22 candidates running for the Democratic nomination, four in the Republican primary, and nine third-party candidates. Which candidate will garner the privilege of representing the interests of Rhode Island voters in the 1st Congressional seat, and which candidate will win with the most support?
Elections are essential to democracy and the pillar of citizen representation. Voter participation is crucial for a healthy system. Voters should feel as if their votes count. Yet in recent elections, many voters are discouraged with the plurality electoral system, with candidates in crowded races winning with only a small plurality.
Using this example considering only the Democratic primary, traditionally, candidates win based on a plurality voting system (whichever candidate receives the most votes). This means that with 22 candidates, hypothetically, a candidate can win with only 10% of the votes due to the vast distribution of votes over a number of candidates. Now, this is not very representative for the remaining 90% of the voters who did not select that candidate.
There is a solution: introducing ranked choice voting.
When voting, a voter simply ranks the candidates based on their interests, or refrains from ranking a candidate at all. If a candidate receives a majority (more than 50%) of first-place ranks, they win! If not, the candidate with the fewest first choices is eliminated, and those voters’ second-choice votes are considered. This process repeats until a candidate wins the majority. This means that the winning candidate possesses the greatest ranking support among all other candidates. Hence, everyone will recognize that their vote was considered in the candidate selection process. RCV gives the voters more power in wielding their votes to reflect their personal interests, rather than party lines. In the end, voters are increasingly involved in the process and satisfied with the results, knowing their vote was accounted for.
As this 1st Congressional special election exemplifies, this is an example of how the implementation of ranked choice voting can select the best candidate. should be employed in primary elections, nevermind, extending to general elections as well. Though RCV cannot be implemented in time for this election season, needing legislative passage lawfully, greater public support for and understanding of RCV will mobilize legislatures to reexamine the effectiveness of our electoral process.
Lilia Gwaltney
Westerly
