I have been a business owner in Watch Hill for over 35 years. The proposal by the Westerly Town Council to raise the overtime parking fees to $150 is just wrong.
We can and we must avoid damaging the business climate in Watch Hill. Last summer was a very difficult one for everyone. Charging $150 for overtime parking is telling everyone we don’t want you here. If I was visiting and received a $150 fine for overtime parking, I certainly would think twice before returning for another visit. The current $75 fee is more than adequate. $100 is high, but understandable. But $150 is not the way to go.
I urge the Town Council to reject this proposal and avoid hurting the business community of Watch Hill. We need to be welcoming visitors, not telling them to stay away.
Roger R. Hall Sr.
Westerly
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.