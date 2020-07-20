It’s time for the people of Rhode Island to demand that Gov. Gina Raimondo and her left wing Democrat colleagues explain why the white people and others in this state are expected to fall on their knees to apologize for something they did not do. Why should anyone apologize to a bunch of subversives in “Black Lives Matter” who were not subjected to slavery?
Of course, there are radical left-wing crackpots who have convinced themselves that they will sleep better by conforming, but not in my house. The only person I genuflect in front of is Jesus Christ!
Why is Raimondo so willing to ignore the approximately 360,000 Union soldiers who were killed in the fight to free the slaves during the Civil War? Why are they also willing to ignore the approximately 40,000 black Union soldiers who were killed?
It is disgusting and irresponsible that the radicals would not respect the Republican president for that time, a white man who sacrificed his life for the African American slaves. President Abraham Lincoln was assassinated by John Wilkes Booth, a Southern sympathizer, because he freed the slaves. Now the anarchists desecrate his memorial!
Anyone responsible enough to do the research will know that “Black Lives Matter” is a Marxist organization. The leader of its New York City chapter said on TV recently that if they don’t get what they want, they’ll “burn down this system and replace it”!
Gov. Raimondo and her Democrat colleagues’ behavior is an embarrassment! She owes an apology to every Rhode Islander of a different ethnic origin for elevating the demands of Black Lives Matter and surrendering our culture and history to them!
James M. Mageau
Charlestown
