The Black Lives Matter movement, essentially grew/exploded from the unrest in Ferguson, Mo., in 2014. The obvious inference from the name is that some significant portion of American society is of the belief that-black lives do not-matter. However, is that true, and how does one go about either proving, or disproving, such an inflammatory theory/claim?
Admittedly, not an easy chore, and virtually impossible without years and years of costly unbiased investigation. Therefore, my frame of reference is my own life. I’m 82, closing rapidly on 83. I lived the first 13 years of my life on Chicago’s south side, my father was a contractor, so we had significant interface with the black community. One of my father’s subcontractors (a black man) was Milton Little. Little handled all of our demolition work; he and his crew were the hardest-working and nicest group of men that I’ve ever known. Often, some black customers couldn’t make their payments on time, or at all. In those instances, many would ask my father (James; they called him Mr. Jim) if he would accept some silver dollars, or homemade pastries or homemade wine, in order to buy some extra time; he always said yes.
Later, I served on active duty in the U.S. military for 4 years, worked for a Fortune 500 company for 30 years, and later, as an independent project manager for 12 years. Over the course of my life I coached pee-wee football, was president of a Jaycee chapter and president of an athletic booster club. In my life’s experience with Blacks, I’ve been a boss, a coach, a competitor on the athletic field and a friend. I’ve never had anything but pleasant and rewarding experiences with Black folks. So what, if anything, has changed?
Consider that the urban areas of America have become the home of vast numbers of blacks, governed mostly by Democrats for generations. In my view, many of the problems stem directly from political malfeasance. Inadequate schools to this very date, constant charges that Blacks are all martyrs, virtually no positive action/movement to project a better tomorrow, etc. And what’s left, pure nihilism, no hope, only despair.
But are most folks really that different today? I say no, most folks get along just fine. It’s the opportunists, the liars, the cheats that constantly stoke the flames of hatred and negative invective. Most have seen some of the recent anarchy in our cities; burned-out businesses and other properties, folks beaten down and some folks murdered. Little babies shot in their carriages, a teenager left to bleed to death because a recalcitrant mayor refused to act, a President Trump supporter assassinated on the streets of Milwaukee just the other day, etc. Most of the folks I’m referring to are/were black; did their lives matter? You’d never know they mattered by following the mainstream media, or most of our politicians!
In closing, I offer a few examples of how the hatred is deliberately and constantly invoked, and stoked. During Barack Obama’s recent eulogy of the late Rep. Lewis, he injected politics referring to 19th-century Jim Crow laws, citing the Senate filibuster rule. First, I feel it disgraceful to inject politics at one’s funeral, and Obama certainly knows that all of the Jim Crow laws were crafted and signed into law by Democrats. His administration could have changed the Senate rules years ago; he did not! Today, The Westerly Sun ran an AP article (on page B6, under briefs), that states in part, “..after Trayvon Martin, a Black 17-year-old, was shot to death by a white officer in Florida in 2012.” Trayvon Martin was not shot by the police, he was shot by George Zimmerman who was fighting for his life; Zimmerman was a civilian!
I have no doubt, both examples were done deliberately; and many more happen daily. In less than 100 days, America will be facing our most important election since 1860. Let’s hope enough Americans can see through the fog, the haze and the lies. Our survival as a nation depends on it.
Mike Latham
Pawcatuck
