On Nov. 25, we get the news that “2nd large offshore wind farm in U.S. OK’d,” and once again Rhode Island lives up to its Ocean State billing with the wind farm planned between Block Island and Montauk. Water is a funny thing: Too much can capsize or flood you out, too little will dehydrate or drought you out, with it essential to get it just right, as little Rhody rides its relevance.
Back in the day we were an industrial powerhouse when hydro power ruled the power grid. Fast forward 400 years later and we’re going “Back to the Future” (awesome movie starring Michael J. Fox) as we harness the ocean for offshore wind energy that just might save us from ourselves.
John Mellemcamp “Pink Houses”: “And there’s winners, there’s losers. But they ain’t no big deal.” But therein lies the problem, as it is a big deal: All change creates winners and losers, even if the larger picture tells us clean energy creates all winners with less polluted air and water, as close to a universal good as it gets. So oil, coal and gas extractors, who’ve led the disinformation campaign for decades, are the financial losers, even if Mr. Trump’s 2016 presidential run promised to bring back the coal industry. Coal industry employment in 2015: 66,000. In 2020: 42,117. Nice work, Mr. Trump, with fictitious promises no match for market forces, as per-unit clean energy costs have declined dramatically, yielding no unbiased opposition.
It’s not saving the Earth, as our planet will spin 24/7 indefinitely, and has no feeling what humans do to it. Is it saving God’s creation to sustain his or her children? If you say so. I believe it is being grateful for the opportunities previous generations have left us and doing no less for the human and nonhuman life that follow us. The golden rule tells us we have a responsibility to the future, and now technology has caught up, easing our burden with the cost of solar energy declining significantly. A decade ago an average residential solar system could cost more than $50,000, but now a typical home installation is roughly $18,800. Hey Bob Dylan who has a lyric for every occasion, is the answer “Blowin; in the Wind”? Or is the answer “Shinin’ in the Sun”?
Whatever but we must always recognize the Earth is on our side and respecting its capabilities comes with inhabiting it.
Jay Lustgarten
Westerly
