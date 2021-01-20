The events at the Capitol on Jan. 6 are demonstrably the culmination of the dangerous and false rhetoric spread by President Trump, his campaign officials, and many of this country’s elected Congressional representatives. Despite repeated dismissals from state and federal courts, President Trump and his allies continued their attempts to overturn the certified election results of several important swing states won by President-elect Biden. Some of these efforts were in stark contradiction to statements made by Republican election officials who maintained that the elections were secure and votes were accurately and consistently counted, as demonstrated by multiple audits. As if these actions were not sufficiently corrosive to our democracy, President Trump and his allies further fueled the flames of dissent and insurrection in a Save America March rally on the morning of Jan. 6 — the morning on which Congress would ceremoniously count the electoral votes and declare Joseph R. Biden president-elect of the United States of America. At that rally, President Trump charged his fevered supporters with the task of taking back their country with force — the only way it could be done, according to him. This dangerous and inflammatory rhetoric turned an already angry mob into violent insurrectionists determined to prevent Congress from counting the votes and enacting their revenge on Vice President Pence and members of Congress. Had it not been for the brave Capitol and DC Metropolitan police, Jan. 6 could have been a far darker day in American history.
We can take some solace in the fact that although our walls of democracy were breached, they did not entirely collapse. Congress counted the electoral college votes and ultimately declared Joseph R. Biden president-elect of the United States of America. Unfortunately, there are still many of President Trump’s supporters who, despite witnessing its horrible effects, continue to spread false and inflammatory rhetoric about the validity of the presidential election. To further their false narrative, they have made outrageous and unfounded claims that the insurrection at the Capitol Building was actually the actions of Black Lives Matter supporters and Antifa (though the ample video and photographic evidence unequivocally identified several well-known Trump/QAnon supporters leading the insurrectionists).
Among those supporters weaving that false narrative and making those claims are our very own state Sen. Elaine J. Morgan (District 34, Hopkinton/Richmond/Exeter/West Greenwich/Charlestown) and state Rep. Justin K. Price (District 39, Exeter/Hopkinton/Richmond). As disappointing as that is, Rep. Price proudly stated that he was at the rally before the insurrection on Jan. 6. Is this what the voters wanted when they elected these representatives to office? For them to disparage and destroy the very democracy that put them in office? Not likely.
Clifford Heil
Ashaway
The writer is a member of the Southwestern Rhode Island Progressive Alliance.
