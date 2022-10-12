I like local political history and will touch on it here as some other things. My views are my own and don’t represent the Hopkinton Republican Town Committee or the Hopkinton Town Council, which I am a member. I may be issuing a whole party statement before the election but it will be approved by the Hopkinton Republicans before I do so.
In regards to the Jason Vallee article in The Westerly Sun on Sunday, Oct. 9 (“Challenges awaiting incumbents in Hopkinton”), I note these corrections: Thomas Buck has withdrawn his candidacy for town sergeant, so no candidate will be listed on the ballot, and Maria Cristina “Tina” Lavigne, omitted from the article, is running unopposed as a Republican for director of public welfare. A native of the Philippines, she is active in Our Lady of Victory Church in Ashaway and the Hopkinton Historical Association. Mr. Buck has long been involved in Hopkinton, and if he had been elected town sergeant he would have been barred from serving on a board or commission in town, as the town sergeant is a town officer.
In the past, I multiple times have asked Allan Fung, former mayor of Cranston, to swear me into a town office. He has a great record serving Cranston and he is part of a great American success story. His family came to our country, becoming part of it, and as a child, he learned the lesson of hard work. Seth Magaziner, his opponent, is a carpetbagger moving into our Second Congressional District, term-limited as general treasurer, and has not known personally the challenges Mr. Fung has known.
Getting on to political history. Let’s take Westerly. If Victoria Gu of Charlestown is elected it will be the first time Westerly did not have a state senator from it since state senators were established in Rhode Island’s history. In 1966, the “one-man, one-vote” principle came into effect in Rhode Island elections, so legislative district lines go beyond municipal boundaries. The potential of Westerly not having a registered voter in that legislative body is a potential possibility for the first time. In 1956, 10 years earlier was the last time the Republicans won control of a state legislative chamber in Rhode Island, when they won the state Senate. I ask voters to especially consider voting Republican for the Rhode Island General Assembly. For the Rhode Island House of Representatives, the Republicans last won control in 1938; over 80 years ago! In 1972, the political season started with aspiring politicians for numbered seats for the Town Council in the Westerly-Chariho region and throughout Rhode Island, even though they were elected at large. However, between the primary and general election, it was changed to top vote-getters, so the format changed. An interesting historic note is Franklin D. R. Algiere, in a primary for Westerly Democrats in 1972, ran for all seven numbered seats for Westerly Town Council. I am pretty much assured that was never done locally in our region or state! I do know while not permitted nowadays you could run for multiple state and local elections on the same day.
I could go on about politics. I will soon submit one to The Westerly Sun and The Chariho Times about why I should be elected again to the Hopkinton Town Council and that other one may not be my only other letter before the election.
In closing, voters with questions can reach me at scottbillhirst@gmail.com; 401-741-0756; or 401-302-5972.
Scott Bill Hirst
Ashaway
The writer is a member of the Hopkinton Town Council and is seeking reelection.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.