Massachusetts has 11 bills in the works for Safer Technology.
Rhode Island has 0.
Ignorance is bliss? Not if you’re sick from lack of legislative due diligence.
Here’s your chance to catch up.
Please see credentialed speaker Cecelia Doucette, who presented to the South Kingstown Town Council on June 28 regarding “Wireless Technology Risks & Safer Solutions.”
Click on the link below (twice if needed) and scroll down to the post with the video. It has the helpful slideshow in the comments, which has informative links for further study. Below that, find extreme microwave radiofrequency radiation levels in public spaces such as libraries and schools.
Here is the link:
